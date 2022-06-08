Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

BUCKNER, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service says the tornado that hit near Buckner, Missouri, was an EF2.

Preliminary damage report from NE Jackson County near Buckner, MO.



EF2 tornado

115 mph max wind

9 mile path length

200 yard max wind — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 8, 2022

“We had to quickly go downstairs in the basement of course. We heard it, the wind gusts everything, it was not pleasant,” says Carson Lambrecht, a Buckner resident.

What was just as unpleasant, finally seeing the destruction left behind.

“We have a bunch of tree limbs down in our front yard, one big tree limb had to use a chainsaw, still working on that,” says Lambrecht.

As Lambrecht and his Buckner community are left cleaning up the aftermath, he’s confident as a community they will recover.

“It’s something you don’t want to go through at all. Something like this it’s kind of traumatic, but we are going to move on and we’re going to be better from this,” says Lambrecht.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.