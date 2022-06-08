Aging & Style
$4.6+ million awarded to Kansas sexual, domestic violence programs

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $4.6 million has been awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs to support services throughout the Sunflower State.

On Wednesday, June 8, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says $4,697,713 was awarded to sexual and domestic violence programs throughout the Sunflower State via the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act.

Gov. Kelly said the funds will help sexual assault support centers transition to virtual or remote support services and increase the ability to offer services to survivors. She said the money will also go toward steps to increase access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and mobile health units to promote public health.

“This funding will help sexual and domestic abuse survivors access the support and resources they need – no matter where they are in the state,” Kelly said. “We will continue using every tool we have to keep Kansans safe and healthy.”

Kelly said awarded FVPSA-DV grants are as follows:

CountyOrganizationAward
AllenHope Unlimited$101,939
BartonFamily Crisis Center$118,317
ButlerFamily Life Center$115,306
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$134,486
DouglasThe Willow Domestic Violence Center$142,111
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$147,257
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$112,192
FordCrisis Center of Dodge City$108,488
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$111,828
JacksonMidwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace$307,214
JohnsonSafehome$258,929
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$112,001
LyonSOS$113,388
RenoBrightHouse$116,125
RileyCrisis Center$144,332
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$131,138
SedgwickCatholic Charities$159,677
SedgwickStepStone$72,415
SedgwickWichita Family Crisis Center$178,592
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$105,548
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment$148,124
WyandotteFriends of Yates$132,730
Total$3,072,137

Kelly also said awarded FVPSA-SV grants are as follows:

CountyOrganizationAward
AllenHope Unlimited$64,633
BartonFamily Crisis Center$73,741
ButlerFamily Life Center$71,901
CrawfordSafehouse Crisis Center$82,230
DouglasThe Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center$86,190
EllisOptions: Domestic and Sexual Violence Services$89,740
FinneyFamily Crisis Services$70,341
HarveyHarvey Co. Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault Task Force$69,957
JacksonMidwest Native Coalition for Justice and Peace$119,712
LeavenworthAlliance Against Family Violence$69,954
LyonSOS$70,860
RenoBrightHouse$72,331
RileyCrisis Center$87,476
SalineDomestic Violence Association of Central Kansas$80,602
SedgwickWichita Area Sexual Assault Center$143,925
SewardLiberal Area Rape Crisis/Domestic Violence Services$66,661
ShawneeKansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence$42,846
ShawneeYWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment$89,472
WyandotteMetropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault$173,004
Total$1,625,576

