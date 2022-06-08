Aging & Style
1 in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in KCK

One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in KCK.
One person was taken into custody after a pursuit ended in a crash in KCK.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit ended just before 2:30 p.m. near N. 98th Street and State Avenue.

Both Kansas Highway Patrol troopers and Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were pursuing an SUV because the driver had a felony warrant out for their arrest. The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department assisted.

The driver’s name and description is not yet available.

During the chase, speeds reached 90 mph.

Just before it ended, the authorities were able to damage one of the SUV’s tires by using stop sticks.

The crash at the end of the chase was minor and no one was injured.

