State Senator Dennis Pyle running for Governor

State Senator Dennis Pyle.
State Senator Dennis Pyle.(courtesy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - State Senator Dennis Pyle announced Tuesday that he has appointed a treasurer and is planning to pursue the office of Governor with an official statement forthcoming. Pyle served one term in the Kansas House and currently serves in the Kansas Senate, District 1.

“Due to the continual gross negligence in protecting and assisting citizens, my family and I have decided it is in the best interest of our state that I pursue running for Governor to enact solutions to stop the hardship of Kansans,” Senator Pyle said.

Senator Pyle has selected Kathleen E. Garrison from Haysville, Kansas as his running-mate for Lt Governor. Pyle and Garrison recently changed their party affiliations from Republican to Unaffiliated in order to seek the November ballot for office of Governor and Lt. Governor. They ask that citizens assist in gathering the five thousand qualified voters’ signatures by August 1, 2022 for them to file by petition.

Pyle is a fourth-generation grain and livestock farmer. He and his wife Jennifer have been married for 42 years and have six daughters, five sons-in-law and 12 grandchildren. They reside north of Hiawatha on their family farm.

