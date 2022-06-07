Scattered showers possible as humidity sets in over KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A series of fronts and low temperatures developing throughout the Central Plains continues to bring in waves of thunderstorm activity within the viewing area.

Last night, severe weather popped up throughout extreme eastern Kansas which included Atchison and Leavenworth counties.

Tuesday morning, I don’t believe that a severe weather threat is likely, however, scattered showers and storms are still expected to pop up through mid-to late-morning. Wet/slick conditions may be involved in your area so please take caution commuting this morning.

Daytime highs will soar back into low and potentially even mid-80s this afternoon. Humid and muggy conditions will ensue so dress accordingly for the warmth and humidity.

By later tonight into the early morning of Wednesday, we will have another opportunity for severe thunderstorm activity. This time around, the opportunity is higher for strong winds and hail development. Please stay weather alert through the overnight hours as we continue to track the expected developing storm activity.

Once we move into Wednesday late morning, a drier pattern will take over for a brief 30-hour period. Friday will yield one more opportunity for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop what temperatures are expected to fall with the passage of the systems back down to seasonal conditions within the upper 70s and lower 80s. But even this trend does not last.

By the beginning of next week, daytime highs will begin to soar as we breathe in a warm air mass from the southwest. Daytime highs are expected to increase to the upper 80s and lower 90s so be ready for more of a summer sizzle out there.

