Retrial of former Leavenworth police officer begins

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - The retrial of former Leavenworth police officer Matthew Harrington began on Monday.

According to a previous announcement from the Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office, he was set to be retried on June 6 and is still innocent until proven guilty. Local reporting indicates that the retrial began as planned, without being postponed.

In April, a mistrial was declared in the Matthew Harrington case. He was indicted in the deadly 2017 shooting of Antonio Garcia.

The jury was meant to decide whether use of deadly force was justified, but they were unable to come to a decision after 4.5 hours of deliberation and a mistrial was declared.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, Harrington had responded to Garcia’s home for a domestic disturbance call involving a stolen car. When Harrington confronted Garcia, he warned the man several times to drop a knife and leave the vehicle. Garcia did not comply and Harrington shot him several times while Garcia was sitting in the driver’s seat of the SUV. Harrington was subsequently fired from the Leavenworth Police Department for allegedly violating department policy.

Garcia’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which the city settled for $1 million. The shooting led to several local protests. In 2020, a judge ruled Harrington could not claim legal immunity, leaving it up to a jury to decide whether the officer acted in self-defense.

Previous coverage:

GRAPHIC: Leavenworth police released body cam video of 2017 fatal shooting

Mistrial declared in case of former Leavenworth police officer charged with manslaughter

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.