People shooting Orbeez guns at kids in Lee’s Summit

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, Ryan Strickland Senior’s Ring camera caught one of his sons running out of fear, after randomly being shot by a group of people driving around their Lee’s Summit neighborhood shooting kids with fake guns.

“It hurt my heart tremendously,” says Strickland Sr.

Fortunately, it was an Orbeez gun, which fires water filled projectiles.

Strickland Sr. says his other son, not shown in the video, was also hit that evening, along with other kids in the neighborhood.

Even though the physical injuries of all the kids were minor, the emotional damage for both the kids and the parents were major, especially for Strickland Sr. who works at a funeral home.

“I see youth everyday dying senselessly. Looking at the video of Kendall, where he’s at home and if they had a real gun, he wouldn’t have had a chance at all,” says Strickland Sr.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

They say these situations involving Orbeez guns are not very common, but they deal with things like nerf wars every year.

“We deal with these nerf guns inside of cars and things can go wrong. You are shooting a gun from a car or sneaking up on kids to ambush kids, to ambush them at their house to win the nerf war,” says Sgt. Chris Depue of the Lee’s Summit police department.

LSPD says Orbeez guns are not nerf guns, and are more like air-soft and paintball guns, which can cause more bodily injuries.

“Plus, you have to consider that you never know the person on the other end how they are going to react. What if that’s an off-duty police officer or an off-duty person that’s concealed carry holder, they are going to take that as a serious threat. There is just so much that can go wrong that I don’t know when and how this became a good idea,” says Depue.

For Strickland Sr. he is just relieved nobody was seriously hurt and has a simple message for whoever did this.

“If you’re going to have it, have it for yourself for your group of friends but not to go around the neighborhood terrorizing other children,” says Strickland Sr.

Police say people doing this and causing injury can easily be charged with a misdemeanor assault.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.