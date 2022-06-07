Aging & Style
Oracle announce finalized acquisition of Kansas City-based Cerner

Cerner Corp. was purchased by Oracle for a reported $28.3 billion.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the country’s largest tech companies is set to acquire Cerner.

Oracle announced Tuesday that a majority of the outstanding shares of Kansas City-based Cerner Corporation were “validly tendered.” The deal is expected to close Wednesday, June 8.

The tech company stated in a release that 69.2% of all Cerner shares will be tendered.

“Kansas City will forever be proud of the story of innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity central to the growth of Cerner and our region’s central role in fostering an industry leader in healthcare technology,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas stated in a December social media post. “I will speak with leaders from Cerner today about the impact of the Oracle acquisition on the 13,000 Cerner associates in the Kansas City area. Kansas City will work hard to retain all jobs already here and to gain an even greater presence globally in digital medical technology.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

