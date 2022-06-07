New nonstop flights from KCI to Vegas announced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Whether you go for the shows, the gambling, or the buffets, those in the metro will soon have a new option for getting to Sin City.

Ultra-low cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday plans for a new daily nonstop service between Kansas City International and Harry Reid International airports starting August 9th.

“Frontier is delighted to add Las Vegas to our roster of nonstop destinations from Kansas City,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “Not only do consumers in the greater Kansas City area now have a new low-fare option to travel to the Entertainment Capital of the U.S., but we also offer a number of connecting destinations from LAS to cities across the U.S. and Mexico.”

“Las Vegas is a popular destination for travelers in the Kansas City region,” said Pat Klein, Kansas City Director of Aviation. “We thank Frontier Airlines for giving travelers more options to get to Las Vegas from Kansas City International Airport.”

As part of the promotion of the new route, Frontier is offering introductory fares for as low as $89. To see more about this or other routes, visit Frontier’s website here.

