New generation of businesses make their way to the Plaza, many wonder what its future holds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - While many big-name stores have closed, there is a new generation of businesses on the way at the Country Club Plaza.

What was once the Plaza Theatre has become a new store called KC Style Haus. It is a collective boutique featuring over 30 locally owned small businesses.

Before becoming KC Style Haus, the 21-thousand square foot space was two former businesses, one being Restoration Hardware.

The owner of KC Style Haus said some of the vendors she has now once worked in the building, but they didn’t want to leave.

Context: meeting with some folks soon about development in the area. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 3, 2022

When the building became available, she said she was asked if she wanted it. She accepted, making it a place for business owners to thrive again and to work toward a better future for the Plaza, especially after pandemic shutdowns.

“It’s a rebirth, it’s a regrowth. Let’s try this again and see what happens. I do know we all enjoy doing this so much and why not just give it another go and see what we can do,” said Deserae Minor, Owner of KC Style Haus.

KC style Haus is open after a soft launch and their grand opening is June 18th.

Other businesses soon to come to the Plaza include Pandora Jewelry, Pure Barre, and Ice Cream Bae.

