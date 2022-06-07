KCK police have now seized 15k fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department has now seized 15,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.
Last week, KCTV5 News reported that the KCKPD had seized 6,000 such pills. In an update, the police department said they found 9,000 the following day.
Narcotics detectives served a warrant at a home in KCK on Wednesday, June 1. They found about 6,000 counterfeit pills that contained fentanyl. They also found eight guns and other drugs.
The next day, they found an additional 9,000 pills. They also found cocaine, marijuana, and two additional guns (semi-automatic submachine guns). They were all found in vehicles that were seized the day before.
The KCKPD says their narcotics division stated the operation was running out of a home that looked looked like any other on the block.
The KCKPD added the following information, which you may find useful:
