Ground stop at KCI, some flights delayed due to COVID-related cleaning of control tower
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Flights out of Kansas City International Airport have been delayed after a ground stop was issued Tuesday morning.
The FAA told KCTV5 the control tower at KCI closed at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. The order will be in effect from 6:45 - 9 a.m.
Reporter Eric Graves from CBS4 in Indianapolis tweeted that a pilot announced the KCI air traffic control tower was down due to COVID cases.
The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center has assumed control of the airspace, the FAA stated.
