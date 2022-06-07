Ground stop at KCI, some flights delayed due to COVID-related cleaning of control tower

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Flights out of Kansas City International Airport have been delayed after a ground stop was issued Tuesday morning.

The FAA told KCTV5 the control tower at KCI closed at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. The order will be in effect from 6:45 - 9 a.m.

An air traffic control issue at @KCIAirport (MCI) is causing some flight delays. Aircraft are taking off and landing. Check https://t.co/SzyfR4DM8L for flight information. The situation is expected to be rectified in about an hour. — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) June 7, 2022

Reporter Eric Graves from CBS4 in Indianapolis tweeted that a pilot announced the KCI air traffic control tower was down due to COVID cases.

The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center has assumed control of the airspace, the FAA stated.

On a flight from ATL to KC. Pilot just said there’s a ground stop in KC because KCI air traffic control tower has been closed due to COVID cases. Pilot says they’re having to do air traffic control out of Kansas City Center and ground stop is till 9 am CT, could be longer. — Eric Graves (@ReporterEric) June 7, 2022

