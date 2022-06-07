Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Ground stop at KCI, some flights delayed due to COVID-related cleaning of control tower

FILE — Flights at KCI were delayed Tuesday morning due to a ground stop. (Kansas City...
FILE — Flights at KCI were delayed Tuesday morning due to a ground stop. (Kansas City International)(WIBW)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Flights out of Kansas City International Airport have been delayed after a ground stop was issued Tuesday morning.

The FAA told KCTV5 the control tower at KCI closed at 6:30 a.m. for COVID-related cleaning. The order will be in effect from 6:45 - 9 a.m.

Reporter Eric Graves from CBS4 in Indianapolis tweeted that a pilot announced the KCI air traffic control tower was down due to COVID cases.

The Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center has assumed control of the airspace, the FAA stated.

For updates on flight status, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Scattered showers possible as humidity sets in over KC area
New generation of businesses make their way to the Plaza, many wonder what its future holds
Demeria Thomas Mugshot
Former jail guard who looked on as detainees attack man inside cell to be sentenced
FILE — While many big-name stores have closed, there's a new generation of businesses on the...
New generation of businesses make their way to the Plaza, many wonder what its future holds