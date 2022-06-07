Aging & Style
‘Good Samaritans’ help Excelsior Springs officers during altercation

Excelsior Springs Police Department
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Excelsior Springs Police Department gave a shot out to two “good Samaritans” who assisted their officers during an altercation on Monday.

The department took to social media to help find the pair of men who jumped in to help after they saw officers trying to detain someone who was being combative while under the influence of narcotics.

According to the department, the two were both driving by the incident and stopped to help restrain the man so that he wouldn’t hurt himself or the officers.

Units from other agencies, including Kearney, Clay County, and Excelsior Springs fire also responded to the scene after hearing scanner traffic.

The altercation ended with the man being sent to the hospital for treatment, and no major injuries were reported.

Thanks to the Facebook post, police have identified the two men who stopped to aid officers.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

