Firefighters union protests department, demands change

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A local Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters union is speaking out against the city’s department and demanding change.

Firefighters and union officials were outside the KCK Fire Department’s headquarters, protesting what they believe are issues within the department. The protest had few to no words, but the message was just as strong.

The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 64 union is tired of an administration they say has, in the past, demonstrated a disregard for what in the best interest of both the public and their firefighters.

“We would like to see, one, the working conditions within the fire department improve with the greatest concern for the firefighters’ safety and the public’s safety,” said J.J. Simma, President of IAFF Local 64.

Just last month, during the union’s regular meeting, membership unanimously passed a vote of no confidence in the first deputy chief of the department.

The union says the members are dealing with hostile work conditions that are creating low morale, threats of violence, leadership who are mismanaging the COVID pandemic, and a number of other issues.

In an effort to evaluate their leadership and operational issues, they are demanding a transparent investigation of the chief and deputy chief.

“Within the fire department, we got a number of policies and procedures which we feel, in many cases, are limiting our ability to effectively and efficiently provide the best service that we can to the public, and may be putting firefighters and the public at greater risk than necessary,” Simma said.

The fire department has recently responded to the union’s protest and vote of no confidence.

They said in a statement that, despite continued unsubstantiated claims, the Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department remains committed to working with the union, supporting firefighters, and protecting the community at the highest possible level.

The full statement is below.

"Response to Local 64 Protest and Vote of No Confidence" from the Kansas City, Kansas, Fire Department. (KCKFD)

