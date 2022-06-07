De Soto considering proposals for $4-billion manufacturing plant

DE SOTO, Kan. (KCTV) - The site of the former Sunflower Ammunition Plant in rural Johnson County could once again become a major manufacturing hub if the area can successfully court an unnamed company.

For several months, local and state officials have hinted that a location in Kansas is a finalist for a $4-billion manufacturing plant. The state passed an APEX bill in February with more than $1 billion in potential incentives.

At the time, Lt. Gov. Dave Toland told reporters: “An opportunity of this kind doesn’t come along very often. When it has in the past, we haven’t had the right tools in Kansas to be competitive for it.”

Details of the site and the potential investor have been made public.

But on Monday night, the De Soto Planning Commission examined two proposals for the Sunflower Ammunition Plant that appeared to match the size and scope of the facilities that had been discussed.

The proposals suggested the manufacturing facilities could employ more than 4,000 workers. The city had previously annexed thousands of acres of the property in early 2022 and created a special TIF district to encourage redevelopment.

City officials in De Soto would not confirm further details.

