Covid cases rising in KC, may be confused for allergies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Metro is experiencing a new pandemic wave caused by subvariants of the Omicron strain of the coronavirus.

COVID brought flights to a halt Tuesday morning at KCI after an outbreak in the air traffic control tower. The FAA told KCTV5 the tower had to close for COVID related cleaning.

“I kind of have mixed feelings about the whole thing,” said Talon.

Talon, who was boarding a flight Tuesday afternoon, said he wasn’t too worried about COVID.

“I just think it’s more serious for other people than it is for my age,” said Talon.

Regardless of age, health experts said COVID cases are increasing in the Kansas City area.

“We have active circulating COVID in the community,” said Dr. Sarah Boyd.

Boyd is an Infectious Diseases Physician with St. Luke’s Health System.

“What we’re seeing now is the BA 2 subvariant of the Omicron strain, that’s the main strain across the United States current and right here in the Kansas City metro,” said Boyd.

According to the Mid-American Regional Council, data shows cases increasing exponentially.

At the end of March, the Kansas City region was averaging about 66 new cases of COVID daily. A month later the number ballooned to nearly 3 times at 167 and again nearly doubling to 311 at the end of May.

Boyd adds that’s not even a complete picture.

“I do think there have been more cases than we’re actually capturing,” said Boyd. “I think it’s difficult to estimate the number of cases that home tests aren’t accounted for.”

She said a more accurate picture is from the CDC’s new Community Transmission Map. A review of the map shows most of the area around Kansas City in red, which indicates high levels of transmission.

“We’re able to follow that information as well to have an idea of how many cases are circulating in comparison to maybe a few weeks ago,” said Boyd.

She said another indicator is hospitalization, which have doubled in recent weeks, but ICU cases have remained low.

“Prevention is still our best bet, so masking if you’re in high risk conditions or have those medical illnesses and getting vaccinated and your booster,” said Boyd.

Boyd added with this latest subvariant, symptoms present much like allergies. She said if you’re in doubt, it’s always best to get tested.

As Talon boarded his flight, he was surrounded by people. Asked if he was concerned, he told KCTV5 he was more worried about the flight.

“It’s my first time flying,” said Talon. “I’m just not a big fan of heights or anything like that.”

