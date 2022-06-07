Car smashes into structure at Korean War Memorial in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A heavy emergency response comes after a car slammed into a structure at the Korean War Memorial at Veterans Memorial Park near downtown Wichita.

There were no serious injuries in the crash, but there was extensive damage to the memorial and a white Chevy Camaro that crashed into it. As of late Monday night, we’re working to get answers to several questions including what led up to the crash, whether the Camaro’s driver was cited, how severe the memorial was damaged, and what efforts are underway to secure the structure.

