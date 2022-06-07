Aging & Style
53 dogs rescued from puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri

Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Missouri today.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fifty-three dogs were rescued from a puppy mill in Johnson County, Missouri, on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a search warrant was issued and executed after it was brought to the attention of the authorities that animals were being neglected and abused at a puppy mill in the northwestern part of the county. The exact location was not specified.

Ultimately, 53 dogs from a few weeks old to 12 years old were rescued. They are all different breeds. Among them are Komondors, Pugs, French Bulldogs, Pekingese, and several cross breeds.

The dogs were evaluated by a veterinarian and then taken to local shelters, where they will be treated for any illnesses.

Old Drum Shelter Director Kayla Frank, Erin Mourse with Midwest Animal Rescue, and Karen Thaller with Risen From the Ashes assisted with the effort. The latter two helped take possession of several dogs.

“The dog’s owner will be facing several counts of animal abuse and neglect,” the sheriff’s office said, “which will be submitted to the Johnson County Prosecutors Office for criminal charges.”

