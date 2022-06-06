Aging & Style
Woman, 63, reported missing in Kansas City

Doris J. Walker, according to family and police, is 5′10″, weighs between 170-180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.(Kansas City police)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A 63-year-old woman is reported missing in Kansas City.

Doris J. Walker, according to family and police, is 5′10″, weighs between 170-180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the area of the 2300 block of Lister Ave. She was walking north in the area.

She suffers from dementia, according to police.

Walker was wearing a pink and white tie-dye hoodie with a beige jacket over top, gray sweatpants with black underwear over top, and one white flip-flop and one black flip-flop.

If you see her, please call 911 or the KCPD’s Missing Person’s Unit.

