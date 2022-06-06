Aging & Style
WATCH: Sen. Roger Marshall helps migrant at US-Mexico border suffering from heat exhaustion

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, is a physician. He did his undergraduate studies at Kansas State University and graduated from medical school at the University of Kansas. And while he may work on Capitol Hill, he is still called on time to be the physician who practiced for more than 25 years before entering the political sphere.

Marshall’s office released video of him giving assistance to a migrant who was suffering from heat exhaustion near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The senator and five sheriffs from Kansas counties took a three-day trip to the border to gain what they said was a better understanding of the drug crisis in the Sunflower State.

The video Marshall released showed him with law enforcement agents who saw an alleged human smuggler drive to an area, allowing some people to climb into the vehicle and even one in the trunk. After agents pulled the car over, those inside the car tried to run off, many of whom were eventually taken into custody.

One person who had run off was a woman suffering from heat exhaustion. Video showed Marshall giving her water, calming the woman and examining her injuries.

