KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The odds of catching a foul ball at a baseball game are 1-in-580.

One lucky Kansas City Royals fan did it twice in one inning.

The fan caught two foul balls during the bottom of the eighth inning in Saturday’s 6-0 Royals victory.

Watch:

A Royals fan catches two foul balls in his hat. Gotta give this fan a tip of the cap. 🧢 #TogetherRoyal Posted by Kansas City Royals on Saturday, June 4, 2022

