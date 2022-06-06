Rain brings cooler temps to KC metro and sets stage rainy, humid week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re waking up this morning to a few showers and thunderstorms thanks to an area of low pressure and its respective cold front stretching across Central Missouri back into Western Oklahoma.

More showers and storms will be likely as we move on into the afternoon, but the bulk of our wet weather happened overnight and may occur throughout our morning timeframe. Morning lows will be in the mid and upper 60s but will not last. Low 80s will be more common for us moving into the midafternoon.

Expect those 80s to not only be toasty but also rather muggy. We do get rid of this cold front, but it doesn’t bring in cooler conditions. Instead, a new area of low pressure develops right behind the system which will allow us another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning so far looks to be the most aggressive. There is a small opportunity for some isolated severe weather, but I believe traditional showers and thunderstorms will be more common rather than a severe weather threat. We will break away from this low by Wednesday late morning and high pressure will take over for a moment.

Mainly clear skies are expected on Thursday and another quick-moving low-pressure system develops for Friday which allows for another thunderstorm event to end the work week. Moving into the weekend, this is where things dry out and heat up.

We will cool off to mid-upper 70s for daytime highs on Saturday thanks to the passage of the low on Friday. But, by Sunday moving into the next business week daytime highs steadily climb. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, we should be floating within the upper 80s; very close to the 90° mark.

