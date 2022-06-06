Olathe teens charged with murder appear in court

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Five of the six teenagers charged with the murder of a Smithville man appeared in Johnson County Court on Monday.

The sixth teenager will appear in court next week.

District Attorney Steve Howe told KCTV5 in May that the teenagers had met 19-year-old Marco Cardino at Black Bob Park for a drug transaction. At the time Howe described the incident as a drug rip, in which one party tried to rob the other.

Officers said on May 14 they were called to the 14500 block of West 151st Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday after someone reported gunshots.

At the scene, they found a 19-year-old Hispanic male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, identified as Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri, was declared deceased at the scene.

Four of the teens charged are 14 years old. The other two are 13.

Howe’s office has filed motions for waivers to adult status for the 14-year-old defendants, meaning they could be tried as adults. Future hearings will determine those waivers. All five of the teenagers who appeared today pleaded not guilty.

Under Kansas law the 13-year-olds cannot be tried as adults.

Howe would not comment on the cases, but in May he said he felt he should “raise an alarm” about teenagers involved in drug deals.

“It’s a shame someone has to die over a bag of pot,” he said, adding, “I think we need to educate our kids about what’s appropriate. There’s other things to turn to besides violence when we have disagreements.”

Family members of the children did not speak to reporters, either. Their defense attorneys also declined interviews but commented that they felt 14 was too young to be tried as an adult.

