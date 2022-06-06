Aging & Style
Lenexa police seeking suspect involved in attempted murder case

Roberto Torres is being sought by Johnson County officials for first degree attempted murder(Lenexa PD)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - The Lenexa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in an attempted murder case.

According to police, Roberto Randi Gonsales Torres physically attacked an adult woman on June 1. Torres, also known to use the alias Roberto Torres-Cuevas, had previously been in a relationship with the woman.

Warrants for Torres have been issued out of Johnson County for first degree attempted murder, robbery, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Torres is said to be 5′9″ and 240 pounds. He may be traveling in a white 2002 Honda CRV with Kansas plate 099 CRR.

Torres is believed to be driving a 2002 white Honda CRV similar to the one pictured here.
Torres is believed to be driving a 2002 white Honda CRV similar to the one pictured here.(Lenexa PD)

Anyone who may have information about Torres’ whereabouts is asked to call the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8169.

