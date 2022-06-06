Police: 45-year-old man stabbed and carjacked, woman found dead at suspect’s apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 40-year-old man has been booked into the Leavenworth County Jail after he was accused in multiple violent crimes.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens stated that officers had responded to a stabbing Sunday after 8 p.m. in the 1400 Block of 5th Avenue.

Police found a 45-year-old man had been carjacked and stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Officers were able to find the suspect “several blocks from the scene” and took a 40-year-old Leavenworth resident into custody

Kitchens stated that as police investigated the incident, they conducted a welfare check at the suspect’s apartment and found a 41-year-old woman dead, the victim of an apparent homicide.

The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder and robbery for the initial stabbing.

Police said the focus of the homicide investigation is of domestic violence.

The suspect’s identity had not yet been released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.