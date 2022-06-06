Kansas City selected as 2024 host for annual US Conference of Mayors, Lucas announces
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City of Fountains will host a national conference in two years.
Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Monday afternoon that Kansas City was chosen to host the United States Conference of Mayors’ Annual Meeting in 2024.
“The conference will bring 100s of mayors and millions of dollars to businesses downtown and throughout our region,” Lucas tweeted. “It also proves Kansas City truly is on a roll. Now let’s keep our fingers crossed for the World Cup! I thank my fellow mayors for choosing Kansas City and look forward to showing them our tremendous city.”
Both Lucas and the city itself were honored with a climate protection award during this year’s conference in Reno, Nevada.
