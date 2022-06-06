Former Chiefs head coach and longtime NFL assistant Romeo Crennel retires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Longtime NFL assistant and head coach Romeo Crennel announced on Monday that he is retiring.

The 74-year-old had been with the Houston Texans organization since 2014, serving as defensive coordinator, assistant head coach, interim head coach and senior advisor for football performance.

Crennel dedicated a half-century to coaching the game of football in the college ranks and pros, and said in a statement that he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.

“Football has been my entire life and it’s been a dream come true to coach for 50 years,” Crennel said in a statement. “There are so many friends to thank who have helped me and supported me throughout my career. I especially want to thank the fans and owners of the New York Giants, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans for allowing me to contribute to the game that I have loved so much for so long. I’ll miss everything about coaching and teaching, but the thing I’ll miss the most is being around the guys every day. My goal was to put every player and coach in the best position to succeed and I consider every guy I coached or worked with a part of my family. I would also want to thank my wife Rosemary and my three daughters, Lisa, Tiffany and Kristine, for all of their support over the years. Because of their love and selflessness, I have been able to live out my dream. I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to spend more time with my grandchildren while staying around the game of football.”

Crennel got his start in the NFL with the Giants in 1981, and would go on to work for five other organizations. According to the Texans’ website, Crennel was a part of 17 playoff appearances, 13 division titles, six conference titles and was on the winning side of five of the six Super Bowls he coached in.

While he was a legendary assistant, Crennel spent many years as a lead man as well. He called the shots as head coach in 95 NFL games with the Browns, Chiefs and Texans, finishing with a record of 32-63. His best season as a head coach came in 2007 with Cleveland, as the Browns went 10-6. Crennel went 4-8 during his time as Houston’s interim head coach in 2020, and became the oldest person in NFL history to serve as a head coach at age 73.

Crennel was the head coach for the Chiefs in 2011 and 2012 and compiled a 4-15 record.

