FORECAST: Dry for most of Monday before rain chances overnight

Expect muggy conditions for the rest of Monday as we see temps in the 80s. We do get rid of this cold front, but it doesn’t bring in cooler conditions. Instead, a new area of low pressure develops right behind the system which will allow us another opportunity for scattered showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday. We should stay dry through 10 p.m. Monday, but storm chances will increase to 40% by our Tuesday morning rush hour. The overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning so far looks to be the most aggressive. Our best chance for storms the next few days will be overnight into the morning drive. Mainly clear skies are expected on Thursday and another quick moving low-pressure system develops for Friday which allows for another thunderstorm event to end the work week. Moving into the weekend, this is where things dry out and heat up. Will cool off to mid upper 70s for daytime highs on Saturday thanks to the passage of the low on Friday. But, by Sunday moving into the next business week daytime highs steadily climb. By next Tuesday and Wednesday, we should be floating within the upper 80s; very close to the 90° mark.

