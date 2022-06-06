Aging & Style
Body found set on fire in Longview Lake area, reward offered for information

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have asked the public for help in obtaining information of a body found Monday morning that had been set on fire.

The Kansas City Police Department stated that someone driving in the area of Raytown Road between Longview Road and Longview Parkway saw a body on fire on the side of the road about 12:40 a.m.

On scene, police confirmed a deceased body that had been apparently set on fire. The fire department also responded to put out the flames.

Police said officers had no suspect information and were not able to release details on the person.

Anyone who has information has been asked to call police at (816) 234-5043. To remain anonymous, one can call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.

There is a reward of up to $25,000 offered in the case.

