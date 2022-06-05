‘You never know how strong you are’: Journeys of KC cancer survivors celebrated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Sunday marked National Cancer Survivors Day, and Gilda’s Club KC celebrated local survivors by handing out goodie bags filled with gifts and resources.

An estimated 80,000 people across the Kansas City metro have received a cancer diagnosis.

Jenny Marshall and Sarah Owen were just a few survivors who not only defeated the disease but came out stronger on the other side.

“You never know how strong you are until you have no choice to be strong,” Marshall said. “I am so much stronger now, mentally and physically.”

Gilda's Club KC celebrated local survivors by handing out goodie bags filled with gifts and resources.

“It’s a journey of learning, self-growth and healing,” Owen added. “It happened for me, not to me. I never knew I could write, I never knew I could paddle a dragon boat. Every single breast cancer survivor I have met is the kindest person I have ever met, and I never would’ve met those people.”

Gilda’s Club KC plays a significant role in these journeys. Over the past year, the organization served 3,000 people with healthy lifestyle classes, education seminars, support groups, counseling or resource referral.

