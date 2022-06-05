Two juveniles seriously injured in northeast KC ATV crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two juveniles suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the two juveniles were riding on a black Jasscol ATV and headed southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Officers stated the ATV drove out of its travel lane and struck the rear of a Dodge Avenger that had been parked just north of Brownell Avenue.

Both juveniles were hospitalized with serious injuries, and police said Sunday morning that they were stable.

