Two juveniles seriously injured in northeast KC ATV crash

FILE — Officers stated the ATV drove out of its travel lane and struck the rear of a parked...
FILE — Officers stated the ATV drove out of its travel lane and struck the rear of a parked Dodge Avenger.(WLBT)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two juveniles suffered serious injuries Saturday afternoon after being involved in a crash on an all-terrain vehicle.

The Kansas City Police Department stated the two juveniles were riding on a black Jasscol ATV and headed southbound on Maple Boulevard at a high rate of speed.

Officers stated the ATV drove out of its travel lane and struck the rear of a Dodge Avenger that had been parked just north of Brownell Avenue.

Both juveniles were hospitalized with serious injuries, and police said Sunday morning that they were stable.

