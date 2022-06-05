Sunday morning storms to clear and make for sunny afternoon before threat of rain returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A few storms have developed in northwest Missouri before sunrise this morning and some storms are still possible in parts of the metro before the morning is over.

Once the rain clears we should be mainly dry for the afternoon. During the afternoon hours, peaks of sunshine will help warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with a few spots hitting 80 degrees.

Our focus will turn to a second round of thunderstorms that is expected to move in after midnight. It’s this round where we could see the most impactful weather. A cluster of storms will push through the area bringing widespread, heavy rainfall, gusty wind and hail.

Some of these storms may be on the strong to severe side. As far as timing goes, rain should clear the area by late morning where a drier afternoon will follow. We can’t rule out a few more showers and storms between Tuesday and Wednesday before another system arrives Friday.

This is our next weather alert day. After that, the upcoming weekend looks decent with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

