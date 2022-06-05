Aging & Style
Royals win 2,000th game at Kauffman Stadium

Jason, left, and Joshua Neland play catch behind the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium before a...
Jason, left, and Joshua Neland play catch behind the scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium before a Major League Baseball opening day game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, April 3, 2016. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(Orlin Wagner | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals’ 6-0 win against Houston was a milestone victory for the franchise.

It was the 2,000th win at Kauffman Stadium for the franchise.

‘The K’ opened up on April 10, 1973 and has hosted its share of baseball history.

Kansas City has clinched two American League Pennants (2014 and 2015) while playing at home. They also won their first World Series at Kauffman Stadium, which was then known as Royals Stadium.

Considering the talks of a downtown stadium, it could be the last milestone victory for the Royals at 1 Royal Way.

