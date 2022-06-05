Royals win 2,000th game at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Royals’ 6-0 win against Houston was a milestone victory for the franchise.

It was the 2,000th win at Kauffman Stadium for the franchise.

‘The K’ opened up on April 10, 1973 and has hosted its share of baseball history.

Kansas City has clinched two American League Pennants (2014 and 2015) while playing at home. They also won their first World Series at Kauffman Stadium, which was then known as Royals Stadium.

Considering the talks of a downtown stadium, it could be the last milestone victory for the Royals at 1 Royal Way.

