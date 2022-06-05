Matchday in KC: USMNT continues prep for World Cup with test against Uruguay

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - As the United States men’s soccer team continues to ramp its training up for the World Cup, it faces a formidable opponent Sunday in an international friendly.

The USMNT will take on Uruguay at 4 p.m. in the friendly confines of Children’s Mercy Park.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup,” U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Gregg Berhalter said last month. “Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America. These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar. Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team.”

El Salvador's Roberto Dominguez, left, and United States' Christian Pulisic compete for possession during the first half of a FIFA World Cup qualifying soccer match, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. won 1-0. (Julio Cortez | AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Uruguay, two-time World Cup champions, came up short in the 2018 World Cup after losing to France in the quarterfinals. Among Uruguay’s stars are Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid) and Edinson Cavani (Manchester United). La Celeste comes to Kansas City fresh off a 3-0 victory over Mexico on Thursday.

The United States is fresh off a 3-0 victory Wednesday against World Cup-bound Morocco.

The U.S. is 2-2-3 all-time against Uruguay. When the squads met in May 1991, the United States prevailed with a 1-0 victory. The lone goal came from Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes.

The game will be televised on FOX, Univision and TUDN.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.