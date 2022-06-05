Lucas ‘incredibly disappointed’ on state of gun legislation talks in Congress

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With prominent mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas the last few weeks, the topic of gun violence remains at the forefront.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas appeared on CBS program Face the Nation and addressed gun violence prevention, guns in schools and even the recent officer shooting of Leonna Hale.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, said a proposal to expand background checks is “on the table” as discussions continue.

But he added, “This is a moving target, if you will, we’re still in discussions, and we are still trying to figure out exactly what mechanism is going to enable us to get the votes that we would need. So I can’t be precise about that ... It hasn’t been finally resolved.”

Lucas followed Toomey on the program, expressing his frustration as the Kansas City itself deals with a disturbing murder rate.

“I’m incredibly disappointed to hear this big set of ideas that they have and then basically just throw up their hands and blamed it on prosecutors, fathers not being in the home and a number of issues other than gun violence in our cities,” the mayor said. “You’ve seen my city file lawsuits against gun manufacturers. We will continue to clamor for more authorities to be able to help prevent gun violence. But more than anything, we need stronger and tougher laws that protect our children, protect our grocery stores protect our police officers. If you back the blue, you back common-sense gun reform.

Kansas City was ranked No. 8 in the country for highest murder rate. The murder rate in Kansas City is 29.88 per 100,000, according to FBI data. Kansas City is already outpacing 2021′s total (157) for homicides with 66 to date, Kansas City Police Department numbers show.

The city of St. Louis has the highest murder rate for any major city in the U.S. — 64.54 murders per 100,000 residents.

The mayor was also asked about the Leonna Hale shooting, reiterating his stance that she did not comply with law enforcement directives, was armed and was not pregnant, despite what a social media that gained national attention stated.

“There was a carjacking the police catch up with a suspect a woman comes out of the vehicle. She refuses to get down with instructions. And then she runs off with a firearm in her hand,” Lucas told Face the Nation. “There was an eyewitness who claimed something that was just not factual. Unfortunately, it takes us a few days to get at least a photo out that shows she had a gun in her hand.”

Hale was hospitalized for injuries sustained in the shooting, but was released this week and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center. She was released after posting a percentage bond on Friday.

The transcript of their conversation is as follows:

Face the Nation anchor Margaret Brennan: We go now to the Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas. He attended the US Conference of Mayors meeting last week and joins us today from San Francisco. Mayor Lucas. Good morning. Welcome back.

Mayor Quinton Lucas: Good morning.

MB: You heard Senator Toomey he made no promises there. You are in a city that is a blue dot in a red state. Are mayors like you just completely hamstrung by state legislatures and the Congress here in Washington? Is there anything you can actually do to control gun violence?

LUCAS: Well, while I believe there are things we can do, I’m incredibly disappointed to hear this big set of ideas that they have and then basically just throw up their hands and blamed it on prosecutors, fathers not being in the home and a number of issues other than gun violence in our cities. In the Senator’s own city, Philadelphia, we see a mass shooting last night. We see them every day around America. And so mayors have agreed to do a number of different things. You’ve seen my city file lawsuits against gun manufacturers. We will continue to clamor for more authorities to be able to help prevent gun violence. But more than anything, we need stronger and tougher laws that protect our children, protect our grocery stores protect our police officers. If you back the blue, you back common-sense gun reform.

MB: Well, in your city, Kansas City, according to FBI‘s latest data, you ranked eighth deadliest in terms of city murder rates. I know you’re recently at the White House and told reporters it’s important to have locally driven solutions to local problems. So what is the locally driven solution to gun violence in Kansas City?

LUCAS: Well, prevention is probably the most important step not just to local gun violence that we see every day, but also mass shootings. If you just have people showing up after a scene, as we’ve seen tragically and Uvalde, and around America, then we will never get in front of this problem. Some of our locally driven solutions has been making sure that we’re getting guns out of the hands of domestic violence offenders. But we need the support of ATF. We need more investigations. We need an actual permanent ATF director, very reasonable things that I think the president has proposed, and that we continue not to get through the United States Senate. We need permitting and background checks to make sure our police officers can actually stop suspected violent offenders before they’re shooting up grocery stores, clubs, or anything in Kansas City. That’s the support we need. And that’s what mayors have been clamoring for. What we do not need are solutions that have already been tried and done. I’ve visited schools every day in Kansas City, almost all of them are fortified. Most of them have armed guards these days, at least one. So these types of solutions they keep saying have been done. And I think if the Republican Party wants to actually be about solutions, they will say ‘can’t we agree on things that at least will stop gun massacres of our young people?’

MB: Missouri is one of the I think 10 states that allow school districts to have staff carry weapons into the classroom to defend the schools. Is that a practical solution? Does it work in Missouri?

LUCAS: No, no, it does not. You know, sometimes I get asked ‘is your city ready for a massacre?’ like we saw in Uvalde. And I like to say, well, we have great law enforcement, great collaboration with our schools, we are all concerned that someone can still show up with an AR 15, which I’ve shot before, I’m not against the existence of these firearms. But I think that those are the sorts of things where we will be outmatched almost immediately. And so no, just having someone in a classroom with a firearm is not a simple solution. And what’s more, and I say this as a parent, I don’t want a first grade teacher necessarily worried about a classroom of 20 students, and also worrying about how she can get the faster draw on a mass shooter with this amazing high-capacity firearm. That is wholly unreasonable. Red flag laws permitting background checks are very clear solutions. And I think the United States Congress has an opportunity to act and make us all safer so we’re not reading about a new mass shooting every few days, which has been the story of the past month in the United States.

MB: So gun deaths are at the highest number ever recorded. I mean, they’re just incredible numbers. What is the largest source of weapons in Kansas City where are the guns coming from?

LUCAS: Well, we’ve already measured that often. They’re coming across our state line. I talked to Mayor Lori Lightfoot in Chicago the other day after the U.S. Conference of Mayors. That’s what’s happening. For many of us, even in states with responsible gun legislation, at least some of what we are seeing that illegal gun trafficking is a huge source of the violent crime incidents in our city. That’s why we asked for better enforcement. That’s why we asked for better tools. You know, when I was growing up in Missouri, which has always been a state that has supported the Second Amendment, we had requirements agenda to have a license to carry a concealed weapon. We got rid of that we have constitutional carry like Texas. So folks are walking around every day with lots of firearms and importantly, without law enforcement solutions to be able to ask people Hey, is your gun licensed? Should you have it? And that leads to tremendous numbers of gun violence in our city.

MB: So, I want to ask you about some outcry this week in your city. There were there was video that emerged of the 26-year-old woman who was fleeing arrest. She was shot and got international attention because a witness claimed she was unarmed and pregnant. You said that was false. Can you explain what’s happening?

LUCAS: You know, I can explain. Unfortunately, there was a carjacking the police catch up with a suspect a woman comes out of the vehicle. She refuses to get down with instructions. And then she runs off with a firearm in her hand. There was an eyewitness who claimed something that was just not factual. Unfortunately, it takes us a few days to get at least a photo out that shows she had a gun in her hand. I think what we continue to deal with and this has been discussed nationally, is that there are concerns with trust of American law enforcement and that’s also in my city. That’s why I think the step the president took about a week ago on making sure we have more police accountability is a good thing. But in this situation, the police acted within the law and responsibly, and I’m glad that the woman is out of the hospital. But unfortunately, she’s now facing charges.

