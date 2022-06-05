‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park.

Several speakers, including survivors, asked the crowd to contact lawmakers and ask them to take action following recent mass shootings around the country.

“There are so many things that have broad bipartisan support, things like universal background checks and closing the Charleston loophole, things like having extreme risk protection orders,” said Tara Bennett, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action. “Finally, confirming an ATF director.

Speakers also discussed the number of deadly shootings that occur in Kansas City year after year.

Moms Demand Action volunteers say they are asking lawmakers including those representing Kansas and Missouri to not look away and find common ground.

“Stop having these talks and let’s do something,” said Rosilyn Temple, the founder of Mothers in Charge in Kansas City. “You have the power to do something. Stop allowing our babies to die in our communities. We have the power to make change now.”

