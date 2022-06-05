Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

‘Let’s do something’: Rally on gun violence held in Kansas City

Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a...
Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park.(Emily Rittman/KCTV5)
By Emily Rittman and Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Following mass shootings and deadly shootings around the country, Moms Demand Action held a rally in Kansas City Sunday at the Berkley Riverfront Park.

Several speakers, including survivors, asked the crowd to contact lawmakers and ask them to take action following recent mass shootings around the country.

“There are so many things that have broad bipartisan support, things like universal background checks and closing the Charleston loophole, things like having extreme risk protection orders,” said Tara Bennett, a volunteer for Moms Demand Action. “Finally, confirming an ATF director.

Speakers also discussed the number of deadly shootings that occur in Kansas City year after year.

Moms Demand Action volunteers say they are asking lawmakers including those representing Kansas and Missouri to not look away and find common ground.

“Stop having these talks and let’s do something,” said Rosilyn Temple, the founder of Mothers in Charge in Kansas City. “You have the power to do something. Stop allowing our babies to die in our communities. We have the power to make change now.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Paola Fire Department on Sunday morning responded to a boat fire at Miola Lake, which is...
No injuries following boat fire in Paola
A trailer used for a Boy Scout troop’s major fundraisers and to haul equipment to summer camp...
Stolen Boy Scouts trailer used for fundraisers found damaged
Gilda’s Club KC celebrated local survivors by handing out goodie bags filled with gifts and...
‘You never know how strong you are’: Journeys of KC cancer survivors celebrated
The Sinclair gas station on West Pennway in Kansas City, Missouri, sat at $4.89 Sunday morning.
Kansas City gas station nears $5 a gallon as gas prices continue to spike