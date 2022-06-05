FORECAST: Best chance of storms on Monday comes overnight

Thunderstorms continue to develop out west in central Kansas. A cluster of storms will better organize as the evening progresses and these storms are expected to reach a portion of our viewing area late tonight.

The latest guidance suggests that this next round of storms will likely push through eastern Kansas and western Missouri closer to midnight with the heaviest rainfall and strongest storms likely staying along or south of I-70.

A few severe storms could be embedded in this cluster with isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail possible, but the higher threat still remains west of our viewing area. Rain is expected to clear our area between 7:00 and 9:00 am.

Monday afternoon temperatures should be able to recover into the upper 70s and low 80s especially as clouds gradually clear out.

The air will have somewhat of a muggy feel to it for the next few days as we track the potential for rain Tuesday and again on Wednesday. Another weather alert day will be Friday with more storms possible. The upcoming weekend is still on track to feature quiet weather with temperatures slightly below normal. But a surge of heat is on the way. Long range models are pointing toward some pretty warm temperatures by mid June with 80s and possibly 90-degree days making a comeback.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.