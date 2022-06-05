Aging & Style
First Mahomes-owned Whataburger location to open in KCK on June

Whataburger says Topeka could see one of their iconic restaurants in the coming years.
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- The first Whataburger location that will be owned by a group that includes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will open up in KCK next week.

Doors will open for customers beginning at 11 a.m. on June 7th at 10780 Parallel Parkway at The Legends in Wyandotte County.

It will be the first of 30 locations owned by KMO Burger, the franchise group that includes Mahomes.

“As part of KMO Burger, I am excited our team is opening our first location in Kansas City,” Mahomes said. “It’s great to bring a gift from my first home to my second home.”

The locations will span from the immediate Kansas City metro area to Wichita, Kan., and St. Joseph, Mo.

“We are thrilled to begin our market entry with the opening of the Parallel Parkway location and look forward to serving up Whataburger’s big flavors and fresh ingredients as we continue to expand,” said Jay Battle, KMO Burger’s Vice President of Operations.

