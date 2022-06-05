Aging & Style
Firefighters use creativity to rescue 5 baby ducks in a storm drain in Branson, Mo.

Firefighters with the Branson Fire Department and the Western Taney County Fire Protection...
Firefighters with the Branson Fire Department and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to the drain by the Lake Taneycomo Bridge on Sunday.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters got creative to rescue five baby ducks from a storm drain in Branson.

Firefighters with the Branson Fire Department and the Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to the drain by the Lake Taneycomo Bridge on Sunday. Firefighters used a fire hydrant to flood the drain. The baby ducks then floated down to awaiting fireman at an open manhole.

Excellent jobs, guys!

