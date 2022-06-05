Aging & Style
Driver crashes into indoor pool in Branson, Mo.

Courtesy: Branson Fire Dept.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters say no one suffered any serious injuries after a driver crashed a car into an indoor pool in Branson.

The crash happened at the Baymont Hotel Sunday on 76 Country Boulevard.

Investigators say the vehicle crashed over an embankment and crashed through the glass wall. The driver ended up inside the indoor swimming pool. It missed the water.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

