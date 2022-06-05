Boy Scouts troop: Trailer used for fundraisers stolen from Independence church grounds

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local Boy Scouts troop has asked the public to keep their eyes open after their trailer was taken.

Scoutmaster Jack Scogin of Boy Scout Troop 1865 said he noticed Saturday that the troop’s trailer used for the group’s major fundraisers and to haul equipment to summer camp had disappeared after it was parked at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Independence.

Scogin told KCTV5 the troop had just cleaned the trailer out in preparation for a summer camp in July, fortunately so no equipment inside was stolen.

“We use this trailer to support our major fundraisers, our Santa Cali Gon pulled pork booth, and IYAA concessions (to buy more equipment and help Scout pay their way on trips and Camp),” Scogin said. “We also use it to haul personal gear on trips — the Scouts are fundraising to go to Seabase in Florida in June 2023.”

Anyone who has information has been asked to call (816) 651-8504 or message the troop’s Facebook page.

