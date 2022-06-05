5-day traffic alert issued by police for opening of Whataburger location in KCK

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- One common feature of a Whataburger opening in the Kansas City metro has been congested traffic and necessary detours.

The same will be true for the first opening in Wyandotte County.

The Kansas City, Kan., Police Department issued a five-day traffic alert that will go in effect at 7 a.m. on June 7.

Whataburger’s KCK location will open for business at 10780 Parallel Pkwy. on Tuesday.

Drivers are encouraged to use northbound N. 106th Street or northbound Village Parkway to shop at other businesses in the area.

The far right lane of Parallel Parkway will be coned off just west of N. 106th Street.

More from police:

The alert will expire at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.

