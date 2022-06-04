Tyreek Hill to host football camp Sunday in Olathe

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be back in the metro for at least one more time.

Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, will be hosting a youth football camp in Olathe.

The camp is open to those ages 6-16. Hill and several coaches will provide football knowledge and hands on instruction during the camp, which will be no contact.

Participants are encouraged to wear athletic attire to the camp. No helmet or pads are required.

The Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will host the camp from 1-5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.