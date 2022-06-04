Aging & Style
Tyreek Hill to host football camp Sunday in Olathe

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)(AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be back in the metro for at least one more time.

Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins earlier this year, will be hosting a youth football camp in Olathe.

The camp is open to those ages 6-16. Hill and several coaches will provide football knowledge and hands on instruction during the camp, which will be no contact.

Participants are encouraged to wear athletic attire to the camp. No helmet or pads are required.

The Garmin Olathe Soccer Complex will host the camp from 1-5 p.m.

