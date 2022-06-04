Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old Eudora girl

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - A man accused of killing a 9-year-old girl and injuring her grandfather in a hit and run crash last month in Douglas County has been arrested.

Authorities say 28-year-old Jose Alfredo Galiano Mesa of Overland Park was taken into custody in Martinsville, Indiana by U.S. Marshals and Indiana State Troopers. He was found inside a vehicle by authorities and was taken into custody. Douglas County is now working on extraditing him to Kansas where he will face charges related to the deadly hit and run.

“We are grateful for this arrest to begin the next chapter in the process in bringing answers to Brooklyn and her family. We thank all law enforcement agencies, especially the U.S. Marshals for their hard work.” Douglas County Sheriff Jay Armbrister said.

The wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 14 near East 1900 Road and K-10 Highway. According to witnesses, a white van struck the motorcycle carrying 9-year-old Brooklyn Brouhard and her grandfather Barry Larson, both from Eudora. Witnesses said the van struck the motorcycle and eft the scene, going down the ramp and leaving its bumper at the scene.

Authorities say Mesa had been in Lawrence earlier that day for a painting job and was returning to Kansas City at the time of the wreck.

Back in May, a vigil was held for Brooklyn in Eudora.

Authorities did not say when Mesa may be brought back to Kansas to face charges.

