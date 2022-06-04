MSHP issues Silver Alert for missing man with Alzheimer’s

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an endangered silver advisory alert for a missing man in Holden.

According to MSHP, 79-year-old Eugene Culbertson was last seen Friday at 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Northwest 1051 Road in Holden. Officials say he was confused and did not recognize his wife. He said he wanted to go to his parent’s home, but they have been deceased for many years. Culbertson has been known to travel to Whitney and Kentucky Road in Independence because his family once had a farm there.

Culbertson is a white male who is 6′, weighs 280 pounds, and has reddish-brown hair and blue eyes. He has a full beard, and was last seen wearing a green flannel shirt, blue jeans with a belt and metal buckle. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

He was last seen in a white 2004 Ford Expedition with Missouri tag LE2BIX going westbound on Highway 50 from 1051 road in Holden.

Anyone seeing Culbertson or his vehicle, or anyone having any information related him should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 660-747-2265.

