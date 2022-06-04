Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Michael J. Fox says Parkinson’s disease has changed the kind of roles he takes

Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- Michael J. Fox says living with Parkinson’s disease has influenced the projects he selects in his acting career.

In a conversation with Mike Birbiglia’s for his “Working It Out” podcast, the actor and research advocate said that remembering lines has become more difficult in the decades since he was first diagnosed.

“When I did the spinoff from ‘The Good Wife,’ which is ‘The Good Fight,’ I couldn’t remember the lines. I just had this blank, I couldn’t remember the lines,” he explained, contrasting that experience to how he felt when he would get a script earlier in his career for films or in his role on “Family Ties.”

“I’d go, ‘I’m in. Mallory, get off the phone.’ And I knew it, like in an instant, and it continued to be that way for me,” Fox recalled. “I have 70 pages of dialogue on a [Brian] De Palma movie, and knowing that a hugely expensive Steadicam shot depends on me knowing the lines — not a trickle of sweat on my brow.”

Fox said he has learned to adapt and recalled a challenging scene he had while filming Kiefer Sutherland’s show “Designated Survivor.”

“It was this legal stuff and I just couldn’t get it,” Fox said. “But what was really refreshing was I didn’t panic. I didn’t freak out. I just went, ‘Well, that’s that. Moving on.’”

Fox said he no longer take projects with a lot of lines.

“I can’t remember five pages of dialogue. I can’t do it,” he said. “So I go to the beach.”

© 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Flooding is seen in Miami early Saturday as the area has been hit by heavy rain from a tropical...
Heavy rain from tropical system hits Florida; flooding strands Miami vehicles
Boone County, Mo., Prosecutor Dan Knight was found dead inside his home on Saturday morning.
Boone County, Mo., prosecutor found dead inside home Saturday
A suspect who stabbed multiple people and barricaded himself inside the Encino Hospital Medical...
Police ID suspect in attack on doctor, nurses at LA hospital
An officer in Illinois shot and killed a man who allegedly attacked him with a hatchet.
Officer shoots, kills man armed with hatchet during traffic stop, authorities say
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores against the Los Angeles Chargers...
Tyreek Hill to host football camp Sunday in Olathe