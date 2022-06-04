Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Man stabs 3 medical staffers at Southern California hospital, authorities say

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several...
A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into the hospital and stabbed several members of the medical staff.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say three people have been stabbed at a Southern California hospital emergency ward and the attacker remains inside as police try to talk him into surrendering.

A Los Angeles police spokesman said the man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center shortly before 4 p.m. and stabbed several members of the medical staff.

The fire department says three people were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Police say the man remains inside the hospital, where officers are trying to talk him down.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The transportation departments in both Kansas and Missouri are gearing up for a summer filled...
Local summer construction projects pick up
Today, officers enlisted local teenagers to act out roles for a potential hostage scenario as...
High School students in Lawrence assist local police with hostage scenario training
Crews were battling an apartment fire in Overland Park on Friday evening.
Crews working to extinguish apartment fire in Overland Park
Crews were battling a two-alarm fire in Overland Park on Friday afternoon.
Crews battle two-alarm fire in Overland Park
Gonzalo Lopez was shot and killed after a shootout with officers in South Texas. Lopez, a...
Family devastated after Texas escapee kills man, grandsons