FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms moving in

More clouds than sunshine for some this afternoon with a chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Any storms that develop will stay below severe limits, but will produce gusty wind and locally heavy rain. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Another round of scattered thunderstorms possible overnight into early Sunday. The good news is it doesn’t look like a complete washout. More storms possible early Monday with hit and miss rain throughout the middle of the week. Dry and warmer temperatures will return by the upcoming weekend.

