‘Be great’: Ochai Agbaji leaves note for incoming freshman Gradey Dick
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Could a note represent the passing of the torch?
Kansas Jayhawks basketball fans will hope so.
When moving into his new room on Saturday, future Jayhawks player Gradey Dick found a note from former Kansas Jayhawks player Ochai Agbaji.
If you are to believe recruiting rankings and high school accomplishments, Dick could be the next great Jayhawk.
The Sunrise Christian Academy product was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was one of the five finalists for the Naismith Award.
Dick highlights a recruiting class considered one of the best KU has signed in the Bill Self era.
