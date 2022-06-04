‘Be great’: Ochai Agbaji leaves note for incoming freshman Gradey Dick

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) --- Could a note represent the passing of the torch?

Kansas Jayhawks basketball fans will hope so.

When moving into his new room on Saturday, future Jayhawks player Gradey Dick found a note from former Kansas Jayhawks player Ochai Agbaji.

This is just one of *many* reasons this place is so special…@youngoch left a note and we—🥹@gradey_dick x #kubball pic.twitter.com/osQxnF6yvg — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 4, 2022

If you are to believe recruiting rankings and high school accomplishments, Dick could be the next great Jayhawk.

The Sunrise Christian Academy product was named the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

He was selected to play in the McDonald’s All-American Game and was one of the five finalists for the Naismith Award.

Dick highlights a recruiting class considered one of the best KU has signed in the Bill Self era.

