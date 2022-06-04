Aging & Style
13-year-old De Soto teen killed after riding bike into trailer

By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A De Soto teenager was killed on Friday after an accident involving a truck.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the teen was riding her bike on Wea Street. She wasn’t able to stop her bike and collided with a trailer being pulled by a truck on Lexington Avenue. She died from her injuries.

Authorities say the collision was an accident and the driver of the truck is cooperating with the investigation. They don’t believe any foul play was involved.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

